 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $399,500

3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $399,500

Beautifully updated home with 2 acres! Minimal restrictions so bring your pony, build a shop etc. Bright & sunny floor plan with nice sized living room opens to kitchen/dining. Fresh updates from new paint, flooring, tile counter tops in kitchen & newer stainless appliances. master bedroom on main with 2nd smaller bedroom on other side of hall. Nice bathroom with tile wall accent & tile surround. Lower level has 3rd bedroom, combo laundry & 3/4 bath, family room with gas fireplace (condition un-known), BONUS sunroom has built-in desk, wall of windows, 4 skylights. Perfect game/t.v. room, private office, possible 4th bedroom (may not be included in sq. ft.) attached 2 car garage plus shop. Room for all your vehicles & space to add on. City water & septic. Easiest way to get there in Alexander to Lake Elmo. This is a 100 year old farm house that doesn't act its age! Enjoy showing its nice!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Billings man charged with raping a child

Billings man charged with raping a child

Eric Joe Jaynes, 39, was charged Feb. 19 with one count of sexual intercourse without consent and two counts of sexual abuse of children in Yellowstone County District Court.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News