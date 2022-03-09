3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $399,500

Beautifully updated home with 2 acres! Minimal restrictions so bring your pony, build a shop etc. Bright & sunny floor plan with nice sized living room opens to kitchen/dining. Fresh updates from new paint, flooring, tile counter tops in kitchen & newer stainless appliances. master bedroom on main with 2nd smaller bedroom on other side of hall. Nice bathroom with tile wall accent & tile surround. Lower level has 3rd bedroom, combo laundry & 3/4 bath, family room with gas fireplace (condition un-known), BONUS sunroom has built-in desk, wall of windows, 4 skylights. Perfect game/t.v. room, private office, possible 4th bedroom (may not be included in sq. ft.) attached 2 car garage plus shop. Room for all your vehicles & space to add on. City water & septic. Easiest way to get there in Alexander to Lake Elmo. This is a 100 year old farm house that doesn't act its age! Enjoy showing its nice!