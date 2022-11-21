 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $399,900

Check out the INCREDIBLE new pricing on this spacious and light filled newly completed home featuring attractive finishes and many architectural touches in the popular Emma Jean Heights subdivision. Home is an open floor plan with a split bedroom design that flows well with great use of space. Kitchen is well designed and boasts LG stainless steel appliances (including French door refrigerator) pantry, granite counters, maple cabinets, and subway tile backsplash. Spacious master suite has been insulated to minimize sound from living space and offers a walk in closet and large master bath featuring walk in shower & quartz dual vanity. Both 2nd and 3rd bedrooms are generous in size with great light. Guest bath finishes replicate master bath. Back exterior of home offers a patio for relaxing or entertaining and yard backs to community walking path.

