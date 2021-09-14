 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $399,900

Excellent home in sought after Billings neighborhood. This 3 bed 1 full 2 half bath home has so much to offer! Big open windows bring wonderful natural light into the living area along with a great focal fireplace. Spacious and open concept kitchen dining area creates great entertainment space. Nice sized bedrooms and ample storage round out the main level In the basement be wowed with the large family room and bedroom, additional storage space and a bathroom make this level a versatile space for many different uses. Don't forget about the lush green yard, back covered patio with a hot tub, and the storage shed and oversize 2 stall garage for all your storage needs. Take a look today!

