 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $409,900

3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $409,900

Brand New under construction, 1 level Home with no steps. Over sized attached 3 car garage. Master Bedroom with bath and walk in closet. Set on just over an acre of land so there is plenty of room for a shop. Water for irrigation on lot. HOA for water should be complete this spring/summer. Plans for finish should be in June.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News