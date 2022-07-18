Incredible one level home with functional open layout and massive 3 Car Garage!! Step into a large open kitchen, living and dining space with tons of natural light. The kitchen features plenty of cabinet space, pantry and stainless steel appliances. The main suite is private and features a walk in closet and en suite bathroom. 2 more bedrooms and 1 bath and large laundry/mud room leading to the garage finishes out this home. Call Today!
3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $425,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
High winds and low visibility appear to have contributed to a crash Friday afternoon involving multiple cars and possibly semi-trucks on Interstate 90 eastbound between 19 miles east of Billings to three miles west of Hardin.
A black cloud of dust swallowed a portion of Interstate 90 west of Hardin on Friday, blinding drivers and causing a massive, deadly pileup.
Two men have been charged in Yellowstone County District Court this week with attempting to pay for sex with minors.
The oldest victim was a 72-year-old woman driving an SUV. She and three of her passengers, which included a 3-year-old boy, were all pronounced dead at the scene.
Magic City institution will say goodbye to the fans during the Tuesday evening broadcasts on KTVQ.
American Prairie finalized the purchase of the 32,000-acre 73 Ranch in December 2021. Prior to the acquisition, the Bureau of Land Management had been seeking to buy the ranch’s deeded land in a deal that fell through over pricing.
A Billings man was sentenced Wednesday to nearly 27 years in prison for drug and sex trafficking crimes.
A Carbon County police deputy killed two men in a traffic accident on Friday night, Montana Highway Patrol reports. The accident took place on Highway 212 near Roberts.
Six people were killed, including three children in last Friday’s massive pile-up on Interstate 90 near Hardin. Eleven people were wounded and three have critical injuries.
Although destructive for people, high-water events are a natural part of river systems.