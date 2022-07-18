 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $425,000

3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $425,000

Incredible one level home with functional open layout and massive 3 Car Garage!! Step into a large open kitchen, living and dining space with tons of natural light. The kitchen features plenty of cabinet space, pantry and stainless steel appliances. The main suite is private and features a walk in closet and en suite bathroom. 2 more bedrooms and 1 bath and large laundry/mud room leading to the garage finishes out this home. Call Today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Six dead, several injured in I-90 crash

Six dead, several injured in I-90 crash

High winds and low visibility appear to have contributed to a crash Friday afternoon involving multiple cars and possibly semi-trucks on Interstate 90 eastbound between 19 miles east of Billings to three miles west of Hardin.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News