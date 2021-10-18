3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $429,900

Proposed new construction in new West End subd- Sundance at 48th & Central/Broadwater. Construction begins soon, proposed completion March. Unique & classy design- garages are not focal point. ONE LEVEL LIVING- BUT W/EXTRA SPACE IN 3 CAR GARAGE FOR STORAGE; a lot big enough for shop/shed, but still with sidewalks/curb, etc. Stained wood trims, Quartz countertops, higher end Materials/finishes/colors are predetermined in price, but some might be customizable, talk to agent. Plans/drawings are subject to change- buyer to verify with sellers agent. Huge 16079 sf lot- 1681 sf- 3 bed, 2 1/2 bath. . Vaulted ceiling in entertaining areas. Huge covered patio. See/call seller's agent for fencing and landscaping options/pricing. Excavation/foundation to begin late October.