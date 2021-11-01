Proposed new construction in new West End subd- Sundance at 48th & Central/Broadwater. Construction begins soon, proposed completion March. Unique & classy design- garages are not focal point. ONE LEVEL LIVING- BUT W/EXTRA SPACE IN 3 CAR GARAGE FOR STORAGE; a lot big enough for shop/shed, but still with sidewalks/curb, etc. Stained wood trims, Quartz countertops, higher end Materials/finishes/colors are predetermined in price, but some might be customizable, talk to agent. Plans/drawings are subject to change- buyer to verify with sellers agent. Huge 16079 sf lot- 1681 sf- 3 bed, 2 1/2 bath. . Vaulted ceiling in entertaining areas. Huge covered patio. See/call seller's agent for fencing and landscaping options/pricing. Excavation/foundation to begin late October.
3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $434,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Harper and Madison, and some of its recipes, will live on as Black Dog Coffee expands into the beloved bakery's building.
Jeremy Dickson and his hunting partner killed the attacking bear, but only after the bear tore his thumb from his left hand. Dickson is known for his calm demeanor. Even after being mauled by a grizzly bear.
Tom Nelson had been mayor of Laurel since he was appointed in 2018 and was one of four candidates running for mayor in Tuesday's municipal elections.
Four more Yellowstone County residents have died from COVID-19 related illness. The latest victims of the pandemic include:
The Wyoming Highway Patrol seized 601 pounds of methamphetamine and 108 pounds of cocaine, worth more than $3 million, in a traffic stop near Evanston.
Billings residents will have four locations in town where they can buy recreational marijuana once it goes on sale next year.
The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed early Saturday morning by a Fort Belknap Tribal Police officer.
The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission approved two more public elk hunting access agreements for landowners during its Thursday meeting.
A Ballantine man has been sentenced to a century in prison after admitting to murdering his ex-girlfriend.
At least three people were treated for minor smoke-related injuries after an apparent cooking fire filled an apartment at 717 N. 19th Street i…