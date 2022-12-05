3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $442,900

New, new, new! Gorgeous new home by Bob Pentecost Construction. Easy one-level living features bright open concept with grand vaulted ceiling and two car garage. Master suite features a full bath and walk-in closet. You'll love the front porch, back patio with views, the clean design, and the crisp modern finishes. Home is built with helical piers--call list agents for more information. Photos of a similar home - some virtually staged. Estimated completion Aug 2022