3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $465,000

Just completed! Come view this brand new construction all on one level. Finished inside and out in grey and white tones with dark windows. The main living area is open with vaulted ceilings and plenty of natural light. This three bedroom, two bath home also has a fireplace, solid surface countertops, a covered patio area with a patio door from the dining area and master bedroom to exit to your private backyard area. The large master suite has a walk-in shower, soaking tub, a double sink vanity and a huge walk-in closet. Also check-out the over sized two car garage that is insulated and dry-walled.