New construction by Bob Pentecost! This beautiful tri-level home features an open concept living/kitchen/dining area with vaulted ceiling on the main level; owner's suite plus two more bedrooms, full bath and laundry on the upper level; and room to finish another bedroom, family room and full bath in the daylight lower level. Estimated completion-April 2022. Photos are of a similar home.
3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $469,900
