3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $475,400

This beautiful west end new construction is being built with attention to detail. Large island, gas range, and pantry. Open Concept living on the main level. All three bedrooms, extra family room, and laundry upstairs. Master bathroom has his and her sinks with a walk-in closet and tile shower. This Floor plan flaunts a second story porch off your master bedroom. This home is nestled in a culdesac at the end of the street that backs up to a natural park so you have privacy in your back yard. This cute home is going to be ready for move in by the end of November!