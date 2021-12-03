3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $48,000

This 1995 mobile has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and is in the Cherry Creek Subdivision. There is a community park and a pond within walking distance for everyone to enjoy. This home is 16 x 76 and comes with the shed. Dishwasher, fridge/freezer and gas stove will convey. If planning on keeping the trailer in the park, all offers must be contingent on application and approval with the court. Motivated seller, bring offers!!!