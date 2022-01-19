3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $498,000

Originally constructed in 1918 as a school, this gorgeous building has been thoughtfully restored into 12 condo units. The redesign includes a complete interior renovation using modern structure that honors the original building’s historic features. This unit, the largest in the building, showcases spectacular views of Billings' iconic rims. The over-sized windows flood every room with natural light and are framed with the original craftsman style woodwork. The kitchen is magnificent with stainless steel appliances, pantry, counter-depth eating island and sleek cabinets. The condo is just blocks to restaurants, breweries, schools, and all that downtown has to offer. Each unit comes with a covered, secure parking place with plenty of extra parking and also includes a plaza area with seating and BBQ, special area for pets, stair-less entrance & elevator and a storage unit in the basement.