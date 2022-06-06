 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $499,900

Spectacular brand new home built by Upfront Development! Open the front door to a wide open floor plan with large living area, beautiful kitchen with large island and panty. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms on the main level with main floor laundry and large patio off of the dining area. The lower level is unfinished with room to expand with 3 additional bedrooms, bath and large family room (ask for pricing!) Bring your toys! Massive 3 car garage and space for RV pad. Photos of similar home

