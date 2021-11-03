 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $500,000

2 amazing buildings- Rare home w/ artistic heritage original design & retreat for Snook Family. House is charmingly renovated in keeping w/ it's history. Timeless charm & craftsmanship from hand made colored glass panes to Romantic mezzanine, vaulted ceilings, 2 fireplaces, handmade colored glass, craftsmanship throughout. New roof to both buildings, New Siding to the Gallery which was completely remodeled w/rustic log ceilings, primitive hardwood flooring, handicapped bath. Great commercial space that could be used for many types of businesses, turned back into a duplex or leave as is. Gallery add'l 1356 SF.

