3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $519,900

Beautiful, custom, new construction by Montana Made Construction. This home is the epitome of rural luxury and sits on nearly a 1/2 acre lot in the Bar 11 Subdivision. This 4-level home boasts vaulted ceilings, vast windows, and comfortable living spaces. The main level kitchen transitions to dining and living rooms- making it incredible for entertaining guests. The upper level hosts a beautiful master en suite, 2 beds, 1 bath and additional flex living space. The basement level is unfinished 2 Bedrooms and 1 plus bath roughed in. Enjoy the beautiful scenery of the Bar11 Subdivision on the expansive deck. All information gathered from third party sources and deemed reliable. KWYP does not warrant or guarantee information, provided as information is subject to change.