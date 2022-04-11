3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $519,900

The Sundance from McCall Homes. This beautiful home is great for many different walks of life! The home features 1 level living, with a massive front porch, cozy shiplap fireplace, a stand alone tub in the primary bathroom, quartz countertops in the kitchen & primary bathroom, a gas range for those who love to cook & topped off with an attached 3 car garage. This home has too many options to note, so please inquire for the full spec report. The home is under construction & has an estimated completion for the end of May 2022, just in time for Summer! Please see the interior selections in the attached picture, as well as exterior color selections (home is not painted in attached photos). The home is a spec home, & sold as is. No changes are allowed. Landscaping is included, Fencing not included.