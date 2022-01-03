 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $529,000

Functionality at it's finest! New custom home built by Infinity Homes on almost half an acre lot. Walk into a bright open floor plan with large vaulted ceilings. 3 Bedroom, 2 bathrooms, and laundry room all on the main floor. Lower level is unfinished with room to expand! Attached 3 car garage, with the option to add a separate shop(ask for pricing)! Make this your dream home with custom finishes. Photos of similar home.

