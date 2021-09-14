3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $534,950

Proposed new construction in one of Lockwood's newest subdivisions. Located at the base of Emerald hills and adjacent to conservation area. Paved roads, public water, natural gas, open space and character throughout subdivision with views of pine trees and Billings off back deck. This open and spacious rancher has a walk out lower level, quartz countertops and an island in the custom kitchen with room to grow in unfinished lower level with plans for 3 more bedrooms, family room and full bath. Still time to choose your colors, make changes and customize. Shops are allowed! Engineer soil reports have been completed on each lot and foundations built to recommendations. Photos are of similar home and not actual.