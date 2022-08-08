3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $538,000

Beautifully remodeled home in Northwest Billings! Owner has made significant updates/upgrades - **all new stainless-steel appliances**, roof, LP Smart Siding, windows, concrete countertops, new flooring, tile, and paint throughout. Master bedroom features a beautiful walk-in tile shower, built-in storage and a bonus space to be used as an office or large walk-in closet. Lower level has a beautiful family room, a second set of laundry hookups, a bonus room, two full bedrooms and is hard wired for faster internet. The front and back yards are low maintenance and both feature wood fire pits to sit around and enjoy the view. Come see this one!