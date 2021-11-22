 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $542,100

Welcome home to this beautiful west end rancher! This zero threshold home is being built with attention to detail. With a large island and big panty this beautiful kitchen has a gas range, hard surface countertops and warm wood tones. The main living space is vaulted, lets in lots of light and has a rock gas fireplace. The master bedroom has separate access to the covered patio as well as a large walk in closet and tiled shower. This cute home is going to be ready for move in by the end of November!!

