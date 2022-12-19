 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $548,900

New construction by Bob Pentecost! This beautiful 4-level home features an open-concept living-kitchen-dining area with vaulted ceilings on the main level, master suite with full bath and walk-in closet, plus two additional bedrooms, full bath, and laundry room on the upper level. Room to finish another bedroom, family room, and bathroom in the daylight lower level, plus additional room on the fourth level. Attached three car garage. Fenced Yard. Ask Agent regarding landscaping. Photos of similar home, some virtually staged.

