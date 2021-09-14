Beautiful, custom, new construction by Montana Made Construction. This home is the epitome of rural luxury and sits on nearly a 1/2 acre lot in the Bar 11 Subdivision. This 4-level home boasts vaulted ceilings, vast windows, and comfortable living spaces. The main level kitchen transitions to dining and living rooms- making it incredible for entertaining guests. The upper level hosts a beautiful master en suite, 2 beds, 1 bath and additional flex living space. The basement level is unfinished 2 Bedrooms and 1 plus bath roughed in. Enjoy the beautiful scenery of the Bar11 Subdivision on the expansive deck. Estimated completion is June 2021.
3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $549,000
