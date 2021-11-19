3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $55,000

This 1995 mobile has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and is in the Cherry Creek Subdivision. There is a community park and a pond within walking distance for everyone to enjoy. This home is 16 x 76 and comes with the shed. Dishwasher, fridge/freezer and gas stove will convey. If planning on keeping the trailer in the park, all offers must be contingent on application and approval with the court.