 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $55,000

3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $55,000

3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $55,000

This 1995 mobile has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and is in the Cherry Creek Subdivision. There is a community park and a pond within walking distance for everyone to enjoy. This home is 16 x 76 and comes with the shed. Dishwasher, fridge/freezer and gas stove will convey. If planning on keeping the trailer in the park, all offers must be contingent on application and approval with the court.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News