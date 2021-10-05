A historic masterpiece, built w/the integrity of old world design & charm. Porches & parapets, beams & arches, it's as if time stood still. Gracious foyer, huge living room, formal dining room, sun filled garden room...hardwood & terrazzo tile, arches & beams. Full bath that reflects the glamour of the era. We are told it’s original. Remodeled kitchen w/hickory cabinetry & ceramic tiled flooring. Full, non egress bsmt. Wonderful library w/an abundance of bookshelves & terrazzo flooring. Another large room that was once a non egress bdrm for the kids. There is a 3/4 bath. A maze of storage rooms & a walk in safe. The grape arbor makes one wonder who of the owners was the wine maker? Gala events & warm family gatherings have been enjoyed by many throughout its 91 year history. Billings first auto garage opener! With stone & brick, wrought iron fencing & flower gardens. That's A'More!
3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $550,000
