Don't miss out on this beautifully updated, spacious home! Warm and inviting living room with gas fireplace, large dining area and amazing kitchen with a large walk in pantry! Mud room is convienently located off the kitchen with utility sink and laundry. Enjoy the large back patio, fully fenced yard and covered front porch. Large master suite on the main level has roomy bath, walk in closet and gas fireplace. The upstairs has 2 bedrooms each with their own bathrooms! RV or boat pad on almost a one acre lot. The large unfinished basement has room for additional bedrooms/bathroom and an amazing family room! All of this within walking distance to Alkali Creek Elementary.
3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $575,000
