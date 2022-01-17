 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $579,000

Carefree living in this one level Patio Home from Helgeson Homes, located in Silver Creek Estates. This spacious home has 3 bedroom, 2 ½ bathroom, plus 3 car garage, landscaping and underground sprinklers. Featuring 10-foot ceilings, large windows, covered patio, quartz countertops, LVP and carpet, make this the home you have been looking for! Call agent for more details.

