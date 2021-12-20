3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $580,000

Motivated seller. Remarkable one level home with an chic urban feel. Living room has 12' ceilings & corner gas fireplace. Kitchen has all newer stainless steel appliances, picture window & pantry cabinet. Dining off kitchen/living room with patio doors to yard. Spacious master suite complete with beautiful tile shower, 2 sink vanity, rock fireplace with electric insert, giant walk-in closet & patio door to enjoy your morning coffee. 2nd bedroom near master suite would make a perfect office/in-home gym. 2 more bedrooms on west wing both with walk-in closets. Really why you're here...the shop space! Over sized shop/garage room for RV, boat, multiple cars + loft storage. Easy care home & minimal yard care (irrigation available). Covered patio compete /wood burning fireplace/TV hookup. Watch the your favorite show while roasting smores! Now vacant go anytime.