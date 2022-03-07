3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $584,900

Incredible sprawling, one level rancher with lots of extras! Wonderful views & wildlife all around you! Open concept has a custom kitchen w/ quartz counter tops, tiled backsplash, gas range, soft close cabinets, pantry, under cabinet lighting, living room with gas fireplace, dining room with patio door to a BBQ area, Master suite with soaker tub, tiled shower w/ multiple shower heads, 2 sinks, walk-in closet, 2 additional bedrooms, 1 full bath, office area, and laundry room with cabinets. 3 Car attached garage & 1,160 SQ FT detached shop w/ RV parking, exterior walls are all foam insulated & interior walls are insulated, tankless water heater, water softener, gas furnace, C/A & ugsp.