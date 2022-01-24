3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $599,900

Magnificent Home in Crystal Springs subdivision. Huge Master Bedroom with Jetted tub in Master Bath. Formal living room and large family room. 10' foot ceiling in living room. Very large rooms. Two Gas Fireplaces. Extensive tile throughout. Washer and Gas Dryer included. Shop heater in detached garage. 550 square foot attached garage, 750 square foot detached garage/shop. 225 Square foot Deck as well as a 225 square foot patio. 12 foot by 12 foot Gazebo with an 8 foot by 8 foot hot tub pad. Vinyl picket backyard fence. Stairway from Garage to basement and stairway from garage to main level. Central Vac system - with Central Vac Dust pan installed under built-in oven. Alarm system. All tile entryway, kitchen and laundry. Beautifully landscaped yard. Oversized driveway with lots of parking. Attached garage floor coated in non-slip. Detached gar floor has Snaplock Duragrid squares.