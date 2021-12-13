 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $6,000,000

3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $6,000,000

3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $6,000,000

Opportunity! First time on the market! Prime potential development land with city water/sewer available on Grand Avenue & 58th Street West within limits of annexation. Property is adjacent to existing developments and transportation, 58th Street West and across from Ben Steele School, South of Grand Avenue. Land includes farmhouse and outbuildings, well and ditch rights.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News