3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $60,000

1993 single wide mobile located in Golden Meadows. Across the street from a quiet park. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Garden tub in Master bathroom. Priced to sell! Great starter home or rental property! Lot rent is $550 per month. Dryer stays with the property.

