3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $600,000

BEAUTIFUL VIEWS in all directions! Log home with a fabulous setting on 20.075 acres! Fully remodeled kitchen with hickory cabinets, stainless steel appliances, wood floors, granite counters and large eating bar. Separate dining room, master bath has jetted tub/shower, lots of windows for bright light, 2 separate sitting areas with gas fireplace with rock, wraparound deck is partially covered, large patio (custom pavers) with fencing, commercial grade swing set, fire pit area, 2 raised bed gardens, 1,200 sq ft shop with 400 sq ft upper loft has heat, overhead door opener and built-in shelving, double detached garage, 3 propane tanks are owned. 5 cisterns with 9,000 gallon capacity.