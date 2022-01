3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $64,500

Super 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 14 x 66 Mobile Home on Good Sized Corner Lot (Rented) Built in 2018; "Condition Shines" Brand New Wood Laminate Flooring (Waterproof Luxury Plank Flooring); Newer Electric Smooth Top Induction Oven (Accessories Stay); Samsong Washer/Dryer Stay; Large Cement Driveway for Parking Many Vehicles; Good Sized Front Deck with Added Ramp; Large Master Bath Walk-In Shower (Lots of Convenient Grab Bars in Both Bathrooms) Monthly Lot Rent $500 Per Month Plus $500.00 Deposit; Water-$20.00 Per Month Base Charge; Trash-$14.56 Per Month; Outdoor Lawn Watering Renter/Owner Doesn't Pay For.