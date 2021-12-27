3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $640,000

Take a short 20 minute drive west to the peace and quiet of Valley Canyon Ranch Subdivision. This shop home feature a 50'x40' shop with front and back RV doors for an easy drive through, expansive views through the wall of windows in the great room, main floor master, large mud/utility room, 2 additional bedrooms upstairs with full bath and large loft perfect for hanging out or office space with a great view. The unfinished basement gives you plenty room for additional bedrooms, home theater, man cave, craft room or whatever suits you. The 5+ acre lot give you plenty of space for your animals, or just elbow room from your neighbors.