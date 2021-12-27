Take a short 20 minute drive west to the peace and quiet of Valley Canyon Ranch Subdivision. This shop home feature a 50'x40' shop with front and back RV doors for an easy drive through, expansive views through the wall of windows in the great room, main floor master, large mud/utility room, 2 additional bedrooms upstairs with full bath and large loft perfect for hanging out or office space with a great view. The unfinished basement gives you plenty room for additional bedrooms, home theater, man cave, craft room or whatever suits you. The 5+ acre lot give you plenty of space for your animals, or just elbow room from your neighbors.
3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $640,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Billings business owner has been jailed in Billings on allegations he committed eight felony sex crimes involving a minor girl.
New developments have risen in a bankruptcy case that has shaken the small business community in Great Falls.
Caldera chronicles: Why drilling the Yellowstone volcano to stop eruptions or generate power is a bad idea
-
- 3 min to read
Drilling is often suggested as a means of preventing Yellowstone from erupting. It seems like a reasonable idea, but the volcano doesn’t work that way.
Editors note: This story has been updated to clarify dates and the defense's strategy.
Billings police investigate a fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on South frontage Road at 4:30 a.m. Friday. The accident occurred around 1 a.m.
A 40-year-old Billings man has pleaded not guilty in Yellowstone County District Court to raping a girl at his house in July 2019.
- Updated
Car-hauler wreck in icy conditions Thursday morning sends Mercedes SUVs rolling around I-90.
Half of the project is scheduled to come online in late 2022. Colstrip stakeholder Puget Sound Energy has contracted for the first 350 megawatts of the project’s capacity.
Fifteen wolves have been hunted in two wolf management units directly north of Yellowstone National Park so far this winter, and wolf trapping…
- Updated
University of Montana head football coach Bobby Hauck is circulating an email saying that he did not read nor sign a controversial letter of support on behalf of state Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen.