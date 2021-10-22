3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $65,000

1993 single wide mobile located in Golden Meadows. Across the street from a quiet park. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Garden tub in Master bathroom. Priced to sell! Great starter home or rental property! Lot rent is $550 per month. Dryer stays with the property.
Idaho bowhunter Raymond Jones went missing on his son's 12th birthday, Sept. 7, 1968. Fifty-three years later, Jones' body was found by another bowhunter, solving a mystery that had long haunted his relatives, including his only son.
The suit claims the city has long known the intersection at Rimrock Road and Virginia Lane was dangerous and didn’t meet state roadway safety standards.
No public school classes will be held statewide on Thursday and Friday due to the annual educator conferences.
Billings Police on Tuesday arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with a shooting at Lake Elmo State Park.
A man in his 50s has admitted to raping a teenage runaway in July 2020 after encountering her walking alone while he was on his way home after…
“We are the hottest spot and Yellowstone County is leading with the number of cases in the state,” said Public Health Officer John Felton at a Tuesday County Commissioner meeting.
The question of jurisdiction stems from an incident in which the hospital said its doctors were threatened and harassed by three public officials.
“These officials have no medical training or experience, yet they were insisting our providers give treatments for COVID-19 that are not authorized, clinically approved, or within the guidelines established by the FDA and the CDC," a hospital spokesperson said.
A Yellowstone County Detention Officer denied an allegation of aggravated rape Monday in front of District Judge Gregory Todd.
Montana is on pace for 2021 to soon eclipse the number of COVID-19 deaths it suffered in 2020, a year vaccines weren't available.