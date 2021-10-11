Imagine your days with breathtaking views of the Beartooth Mountains, Pryor Mountains and City lights of Billings. It does not get any better than this home on top of the Rims, with the highly desired views. Trex decking making this a perfect entertaining home. Bright and open floor plan.
3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $650,000
