Home Sweet Home. Welcome to an amazing home full of warmth and comfort. 3 bedrooms with bathrooms. Master bath with tiled shower and jetted soaking tub. Loft which can be utilized as a 4th bedroom, office, or bonus room/play room. Plenty of natural light in living area with fireplace. Lower level features a large family area with projector and automatic screen. Large bonus area for plenty of entertaining or hobby space. Plenty of storage. Fully landscaped yard with mature trees.
3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $659,000
