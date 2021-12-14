 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $659,000

3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $659,000

3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $659,000

Home Sweet Home. Welcome to an amazing home full of warmth and comfort. 3 bedrooms with bathrooms. Master bath with tiled shower and jetted soaking tub. Loft which can be utilized as a 4th bedroom, office, or bonus room/play room. Plenty of natural light in living area with fireplace. Lower level features a large family area with projector and automatic screen. Large bonus area for plenty of entertaining or hobby space. Plenty of storage. Fully landscaped yard with mature trees.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News