3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $66,900

Newer 14 x 66 Mobile Home on Super Sized Corner Lot; "Super Condition Throughout" Brand New Wood Laminate Flooring (Waterproof Luxury Plank Flooring); Newer Electric Smooth Top Induction Oven (Accessories Stay); Samsong Washer/Dryer Stay; Large Cement Driveway for Parking Many Vehicles; Good Sized Front Deck with Added Ramp; Large Master Bath Walk-In Shower (Lots of Convenient Grab Bars in Both Bathrooms) Monthly Lot Rent $500 Per Month Plus $500.00 Deposit; Water-$20.00 Per Month Base Charge; Trash-$14.56 Per Month; Outdoor Lawn Watering Renter/Owner Doesn't Pay For.