Newer 14 x 66 Mobile Home on Super Sized Corner Lot; "Super Condition Throughout" Brand New Wood Laminate Flooring (Waterproof Luxury Plank Flooring); Newer Electric Smooth Top Induction Oven (Accessories Stay); Samsong Washer/Dryer Stay; Large Cement Driveway for Parking Many Vehicles; Good Sized Front Deck with Added Ramp; Large Master Bath Walk-In Shower (Lots of Convenient Grab Bars in Both Bathrooms) Monthly Lot Rent $500 Per Month Plus $500.00 Deposit; Water-$20.00 Per Month Base Charge; Trash-$14.56 Per Month; Outdoor Lawn Watering Renter/Owner Doesn't Pay For.
3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $66,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Five people were injured early Wednesday evening at Jake's in downtown Billings by a man who attacked people with knives, and police believe t…
The three men killed Monday in a crash on Interstate 90 south of Billings have been identified.
Gov. Greg Gianforte announced Tuesday an incentive to draw health care workers to Montana.
A 63-year-old man drove a pickup truck through the front doors of D Bat Baseball and Softball Academy at Rimrock Mall early Monday morinng, ac…
Three men from Laurel were killed Monday after the sport utility vehicle they were in made a U-turn on Interstate 90 in Billings and pulled in…
Police have arrested five alleged pedophiles following a sting set up by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and a Billings Police, Yellowston…
An online sting operation involving the FBI, Department of Homeland Security, Billings Police and Yellowstone County Sheriff’s deputies has ne…
Billings may be getting its first grocery store west of Shiloh Road.
Results from the 2021 Billings City Council election.
- Updated
Hoffman collapsed on the field near the end of practice last Tuesday while suffering what coach Mark Rathbun described as seizure-like activity.