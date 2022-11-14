Looking for 10 ACRES close to town - horse property? This custom-built, one-owner home is a rare find. Ponderosa pines, fruit trees and mature landscaping make this a unique find. Spaces are crafted by a refined floor-plan to include a magnificent floor-to-ceiling fireplace, gorgeous wooden beams, vaulted ceilings and stunning maple wood flooring. Expansive glass doors, windows and skylights flood the home with natural light. The kitchen, with a large pantry, double ovens, custom cabinets and counter seating for 10, feels tucked away but offers the ever-popular open floor-plan. The sweeping deck invites entertaining and privileged views of our Magic City and her iconic rims. Sophisticated spaces abound such as a workshop under the deck, radiant heated garage with storage and shop, huge basement with lots of light. Secluded but minutes to town, this Montana dream property awaits you!
3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $675,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A skilled nursing home in Columbus is the latest to announce a voluntary closure, making for 10 nursing homes across the state that have shuttered their doors.
It took three construction seasons but a $27 million bridge along the Beartooth Highway has been completed, no easy task.
The 440 crashes included four fatalities, two in Yellowstone County and two in Flathead County.
The man, who a neighbor described as being in his 50s, shared the home with two husky dogs named Shadow and Aspen.
I moved to Billings from Chicago where the closest thing to ranch life are petting zoos, and there haven't been any raging bulls since Michael Jordan in the ‘90s.
The Billings man killed last week in a motorcycle crash on Broadwater Avenue has been identified.
Authorities have identified the man killed over the weekend in a South Side shooting, and are still searching for a second suspect.
He was worth $16 billion on Monday. By Friday, the value of his assets was zero. Here's how it happened.
The DJ Hall of Fame inductee passed away Tuesday evening at the age of 98 after suffering a fall in the days prior.
U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Andrew Anglin, founder and operator of The Daily Stormer website.