3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $68,500

This beautiful home is practically brand new and has been updated throughout with newer vinyl windows, new laminate flooring, some decorative ship lap paneling and wainscoting, fresh paint, large master suite with soaking tub and separate shower, all done in neutral tones. Great layout with good sized bedrooms separated from master, large living room and kitchen with breakfast bar and new frig, newer gas range/oven. Great location close to schools ect. Lot rent $305 mo. All Buyers must be preapprove by Hillside Village 245-8200.