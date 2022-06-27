3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $695,000

Country living just 30 Minutes form Billings MT. Approx. 72 acres with approx. 47 acres of hay ground. Coburn ditch runs through the property. Home sits back on the property against the rims. 3 bedroom, 3.5 baths with approx. 3,000 square feet. Large wrap around deck, oversized two car garage (28X26), detached shop 40X32 with 12ft side walls, water spigot and partially insulated. Barn 32X36 with 8ft side walls, five stalls and water spigot. Drilled well 51 ft deep and with a flow rate of 20 GPM as per DNRC.