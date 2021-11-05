 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $72,000

3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $72,000

3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $72,000

Immaculately remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath 16x76 mobile home all on one level. Enjoy the spacious kitchen with unending counter space, cabinets for days, an eat in bar and a specific dining area! Beautiful newer flooring throughout the home brings together a cozy comfort and fresh contemporary feel. Imagine sipping coffee and taking in the beautiful views on your brand new front porch. With a lot rent of only $400/month, proximity to the amenities of town but a spacious private lot on the outskirts of town this home and lot are an unbeatable rare combination. Home is not on a permanent foundation, but may also be moved off the lot.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News