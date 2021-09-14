3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $725,000

Custom log home just a few miles from town! This beautiful home sits on 20 beautiful acres featuring tongue and groove interior walls, hickory cabinets, and floor to ceiling river rock fireplace. Open concept main floor living with a large dining room for entertaining and holiday get togethers and main floor laundry, along with 2 bedrooms. The upstairs loft is your spacious master suite with a large sitting/office area, nice walk-in closet, jetted tub and radiant floor heat. Lower level hosts a finished bathroom while the remainder of the large space is unfinished. Outdoors you will find a main level wrap around deck plus a large additional deck off the master bedroom for taking in all the wonderful sights, beautiful landscaping and gardens, a multi-stall barn, and 2 additional covered structures. Dont miss out on this beautiful property!