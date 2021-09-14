 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $725,000

3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $725,000

3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $725,000

Custom log home just a few miles from town! This beautiful home sits on 20 beautiful acres featuring tongue and groove interior walls, hickory cabinets, and floor to ceiling river rock fireplace. Open concept main floor living with a large dining room for entertaining and holiday get togethers and main floor laundry, along with 2 bedrooms. The upstairs loft is your spacious master suite with a large sitting/office area, nice walk-in closet, jetted tub and radiant floor heat. Lower level hosts a finished bathroom while the remainder of the large space is unfinished. Outdoors you will find a main level wrap around deck plus a large additional deck off the master bedroom for taking in all the wonderful sights, beautiful landscaping and gardens, a multi-stall barn, and 2 additional covered structures. Dont miss out on this beautiful property!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News