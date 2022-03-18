3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $74,900

Nice single wide mobile home with carport and extra parking. Located in Casa Village Mobile Home Court. Central westend location off 24th St West & Monad St. Close to all westend shopping. This well maintained home is a perfect starter home or retirement buyers! Quiet and clean neighborhood! Buyers must prequalify by application to Casa Village. Lots of updates since 2018: new flooring, skirting, AC, appliances, deck and more! Monthly Casa Village lot rent $430 + service fee and variable water charges. Available to show starting 3.14.2022