3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $750,000

This one of a kind home is a must-see! The great room features 20 foot ceilings with panoramic views of the city. It sits on almost an acre at the base of the Rimrocks. Though it is very secluded, it is just two minutes to the hospitals and five minutes to downtown. This home has been meticulously maintained. The cabinets and all woodwork are custom made cherry. There is radiant floor heating throughout the home as well as in the garage. The countertops are seamless Avonite. It features a 2 car over-sized garage, as well as additional parking for a boat or RV.

