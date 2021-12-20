VIEWS, VIEWS, VIEWS!!! Incredible views of the Yellowstone River, city lights, and Duck Creek valley. This beautiful home was thoughtfully placed to take in ALL the views from this amazing 16.9 acre property with Duck Creek meandering through it. The home boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and tuck-under garage. The beautiful, well equipped kitchen boasts granite countertops, gas cooktop, wall oven, and butcher block island. Capture amazing views out of the floor to ceiling windows that flank the living room wall. A luxurious master suite encompasses the 2nd floor. The 50x80 shop has a 1 bedroom fully-equipped guest apartment. Fully fenced and cross fenced. Recreational amenities are endless with a public Yellowstone River access right across the street. Float, fish, or just enjoy the scenery! Well for livestock!
3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $750,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
-
- 6 min to read
After a Lame Deer man was killed by dogs earlier this week, his family and the Northern Cheyenne Tribe are pushing for action on dangerous dogs.
Big Sky Liberty Alliance, a group of Billings nurses against COVID-19 vaccination mandates, welcomed Bryan Ardis to the stage. A little over 100 maskless observers filled the seats at Petro Theater.
A historic Paradise Valley property, the 6,300-acre Dome Mountain Ranch, has been purchased by Arthur M. Blank’s AMB West Holding Co.
The Bureau of Indian Affairs confirmed on Tuesday that a Lame Deer man was killed Sunday by a pack of dogs.
A Baltimore man who got into a crash on Interstate 90 in western Montana Monday died after jumping off a bridge, apparently in fear that an oncoming semitractor-trailer was going to strike the crashed vehicles.
Kava Roots at 928 Broadwater is the first establishment in the region dedicated to serving kava, a beverage made from roots of the Piper methysticum, a plant that originated in the Pacific Islands.
The body of a man at the base of the Rims is being investigated Monday night by Billings Police.
Behind another big performance from Tommy Mellott, the Bobcats beat the Jackrabbits by 14 points.
A 3-year-old child was killed when her Lewistown home caught fire trapping her inside, the Lewistown Police Department reported Friday.
A woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a rollover crash in Sweet Grass County on Interstate 90 early Tuesday morning.