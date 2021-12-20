3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $750,000

VIEWS, VIEWS, VIEWS!!! Incredible views of the Yellowstone River, city lights, and Duck Creek valley. This beautiful home was thoughtfully placed to take in ALL the views from this amazing 16.9 acre property with Duck Creek meandering through it. The home boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and tuck-under garage. The beautiful, well equipped kitchen boasts granite countertops, gas cooktop, wall oven, and butcher block island. Capture amazing views out of the floor to ceiling windows that flank the living room wall. A luxurious master suite encompasses the 2nd floor. The 50x80 shop has a 1 bedroom fully-equipped guest apartment. Fully fenced and cross fenced. Recreational amenities are endless with a public Yellowstone River access right across the street. Float, fish, or just enjoy the scenery! Well for livestock!