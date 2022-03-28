3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $755,900

Are you looking for a great location, views of the Beartooth mountains, main level living then look no further. This plan has a very open concept living area with a large kitchen, dining area, and living room. The bedrooms are spacious. There is an option to do 3rd bedroom or an office as you enter. The stairs in the plan could be converted to usable space, a 1/2 bath, or stairs to an optional 2nd level. The primary bedroom is large, with ample closet space. The laundry room has a Costco pantry and is between and the kitchen and the massive garage. The garage shop boast 2685 sq ft of space for housing your toys, RV boat, workshops and still has room to park your everyday drivers. If you are looking for a shophouse without the shophouse look, this is the home for you. Pictures and Plan are of similar home and not exact representation of the home being built.