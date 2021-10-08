Looking to get back to the way things used to be, where neighbors looked after neighbors and evening walks were done in a quiet, secluded, friendly and beautiful place? Look no further than this cutie located in Windsor Estates, centrally located in Billings Heights. This super clean, smoke and pet free home has 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. The large open kitchen is begging for sit down meals again, followed by movie nights next to the fireplace. HOA fees include sewer, water and trash. Did I mention how friendly this mobile home court is? How about the all the shade trees and seclusion? You practically forget you're in the heart of the Billings Heights, yet you're centrally located to everything the Heights has to offer! Easy access to shopping, entertainment and commuting. This adorable home truly has it all.
3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $81,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
“That’s not fair chase, cornering them on an island and mowing them down.”
The shooting incident was reported at 2:19 p.m. at House of Fadez, a barbershop at 18 S. 27th Street.
As the lake drains its fish are being concentrated in an increasingly smaller pool of water, creating a feeding frenzy for mergansers, a fish-eating duck, and seagulls who are stealing fish from the ducks.
A Billings woman died Friday when her car collided with a semi-truck outside of Columbus.
A 20-year-old woman from Washington suffered significant burns after attempting to rescue her dog after it jumped into a hot pool on Oct. 4 in…
A 14-year-old Billings teen reported missing has been located and returned to his family, the Billings Police Department said in a tweet Thursday.
All local calls in Montana must be dialed with the 406 area code to connect beginning Oct. 24 due to changing federal regulations.
Ashley Marie Ramirez, 38, died after rear-ending a truck hauling two trailers that was merging on to the highway from the rest area onramp near mile marker 419.
The 45-year-old hunter call 911 on Saturday morning to report that he had been mauled by a grizzly bear and needed help.
The nine maps were selected from more than 200 submitted by the public or nominated by members of the Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission.