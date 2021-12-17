Wonderful mobile home in a neat and tidy mobile home park. This 3 bed 2 bath mobile home has an additional custom 12’x17’ fully enclosed 3 Seasons porch that is flooded with light. Also features a custom-built breezeway with sliding doors. Pull in under the oversized 2 Car Carport with upper storage area to get out of the elements. All of this backs up to an open common area unlike others with additional parking spaces out front. So much to offer in this clean and ready to go property. Lot rent $430.00 per/month. *PRIOR TO SUBMITTING OFFERS all Applicants must be approved by Shiloh Village Estates. Application & Info at http://shilohvillageestates.qwestoffice.net/resident-resources.html *
3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $84,775
Related to this story
Most Popular
Big Sky Liberty Alliance, a group of Billings nurses against COVID-19 vaccination mandates, welcomed Bryan Ardis to the stage. A little over 100 maskless observers filled the seats at Petro Theater.
The body of a man at the base of the Rims is being investigated Monday night by Billings Police.
The Bureau of Indian Affairs confirmed on Tuesday that a Lame Deer man was killed Sunday by a pack of dogs.
A Baltimore man who got into a crash on Interstate 90 in western Montana Monday died after jumping off a bridge, apparently in fear that an oncoming semitractor-trailer was going to strike the crashed vehicles.
Montana's only medical program designed specifically for COVID patients with long-term symptoms is in Great Falls.
A Miles City man died Thursday after the pick-up truck in which he was traveling went off the road in Treasure County earlier in the week.
A vehicle smashed into an apartment at 24 Broadwater Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday night in Billings, with the vehicle ending up compl…
A woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a rollover crash in Sweet Grass County on Interstate 90 early Tuesday morning.
Under new state law, in order for the public health office to issue public health orders, mandates and directives, it must first get authorization from its local governing body. In Yellowstone County that's three cities and the county commissioners.
An Amtrak on-board service attendant, injured while assisting survivors of an Amtrak train derailment in September on the Montana Hi-Line near…