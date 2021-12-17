3 Bedroom Home in Billings - $84,775

Wonderful mobile home in a neat and tidy mobile home park. This 3 bed 2 bath mobile home has an additional custom 12’x17’ fully enclosed 3 Seasons porch that is flooded with light. Also features a custom-built breezeway with sliding doors. Pull in under the oversized 2 Car Carport with upper storage area to get out of the elements. All of this backs up to an open common area unlike others with additional parking spaces out front. So much to offer in this clean and ready to go property. Lot rent $430.00 per/month. *PRIOR TO SUBMITTING OFFERS all Applicants must be approved by Shiloh Village Estates. Application & Info at http://shilohvillageestates.qwestoffice.net/resident-resources.html *